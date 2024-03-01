Tahir: Got to play hero who also has shades of grey in ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is over-the-moon after the announcement of the second season of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’.

The actor said the thriller series stands out because he got to essay a hero on screen who also has shades of grey.

Talking about the announcement, Tahir said: “The last couple of years of my career has been nothing short of a fairytale. From getting love from all quarters for my work, to witnessing back to back hits, to being offered diverse but incredibly brilliant roles, it has been an exhilarating ride of success.

“A project that stands out in this list is definitely ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ because I got to play a hero on screen who is also extremely grey when the need arises! He is relatable yet larger than life in what he does!

“ ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is a project that has probably given me the most amount of acclaim, along with ‘Mardaani!’ ”

Thrilled by the news of the second season of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ on Netflix, Tahir hopes to get more “love and more acclaim through it.”

“Playing the hero is every actor’s dream and I’m getting to live it again with ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’! Prepare for an edge of the seat ride and hope you love this fiendishly delicious thriller.”

