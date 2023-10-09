Tahir Raj Bhasin: 'Fortunate to have collaborated with some of the best filmmakers of our country'

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who had an eventful 2022 with three back to back releases, has worked with some celebrated directors from the industry and he is extremely overwhelmed to have received a chance to collaborate with such names.

Tahir said: “Every actor wants to work with the best of the best minds, directors who have a disruptive cinematic vision. I have been fortunate to have collaborated with some of the best film-makers of our country and helmed their projects.”

“It is a huge validation for me that directors like the Late Pradeep Sarkar, Nitesh Tiwari, Kabir Khan, Nandita Das and now Milan Luthria, have chosen me to be a part of their vision. To be your best you have to work with the best.”

The actor added: “Great directors push you out of your comfort zone and that often leads to magic. I have always tried to be an actor who the biggest directors can count on to deliver a powerful performance on screen.”

Tahir said: “I have worked very hard to achieve this and always aim to get better with each project and work with directors from across the country. My acting is my only calling card because I don’t have anyone backing me. Making it on one’s own merit has a different high and I can only count on my talent to make me realise my goals.”

Meanwhile, ‘Sultan of Delhi’ is all set to stream from October 13 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

–IANS

dc/prw