Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who celebrates her birthday on Saturday, is collaborating with producer Guneet Monga for her next film. Tahira is known to have keen interest in the vulnerabilities and complexities of human life and to transform them into soul-touching content through her books or her films.

The two have earlier collaborated on a short film ‘Pinni,’ which is a part of ‘Zindagi Inshorts’ available for streaming on OTT.

Talking about the collaboration, Tahira said: “Guneet is an incredible collaborator, a maverick in making special stories seen and heard. I have immense respect for her in the way she trusts a director’s vision and lets the story fly. I had the most beautiful experience while working on our short film and I think both of us sort of made a pact in an unsaid way of collaborating on many things together in future. Our energies were so synced and I am elated that the vision we had is now becoming a reality and we are coming together with a film that we both truly believe in.”

Additionally, the two have also collaborated earlier on Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective to support and empower Indian female talent in the film industry.

Guneet, whose docu-drama ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been recently shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards, further added: “Tahira is a really good writer with a deep understanding of human relationships. She is able to convey these intimate connections through her nuanced writing. As a production house, we were drawn to Pinni (Short Film) because of the subtext alongside a truly empowering story. Her view of this world and her understanding cuts across classes. Tahira’s approach and sensitivity is what I truly find fascinating.”

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Tahira as a writer and director on her next feature, and we hope this is the start of many more features together,” she concluded.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be made under Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

