scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who celebrates her birthday on Saturday, is collaborating with producer Guneet Monga for her next film. Tahira is known to have keen interest in the vulnerabilities and complexities of human life and to transform them into soul-touching content through her books or her films.

The two have earlier collaborated on a short film ‘Pinni,’ which is a part of ‘Zindagi Inshorts’ available for streaming on OTT.

Talking about the collaboration, Tahira said: “Guneet is an incredible collaborator, a maverick in making special stories seen and heard. I have immense respect for her in the way she trusts a director’s vision and lets the story fly. I had the most beautiful experience while working on our short film and I think both of us sort of made a pact in an unsaid way of collaborating on many things together in future. Our energies were so synced and I am elated that the vision we had is now becoming a reality and we are coming together with a film that we both truly believe in.”

Additionally, the two have also collaborated earlier on Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective to support and empower Indian female talent in the film industry.

Guneet, whose docu-drama ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been recently shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards, further added: “Tahira is a really good writer with a deep understanding of human relationships. She is able to convey these intimate connections through her nuanced writing. As a production house, we were drawn to Pinni (Short Film) because of the subtext alongside a truly empowering story. Her view of this world and her understanding cuts across classes. Tahira’s approach and sensitivity is what I truly find fascinating.”

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Tahira as a writer and director on her next feature, and we hope this is the start of many more features together,” she concluded.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be made under Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Google may introduce ChatGPT competitor in May
Next article
Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage

Technology

Google may introduce ChatGPT competitor in May

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bags Ekta Kapoor's 'LSD 2'

News

How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

News

Soundarya Sharma evicted from the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'

News

Prateek Kuhad feels the Internet has empowered musicians like never before

Sports

Australian Open: Bencic beats Giorgi to reach fourth round, continue unbeaten January run

Technology

How Google-CCI fight becomes India's digital opportunity

News

Drew Barrymore set up with her teen crush Corey Feldman by Spielberg

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan blasts Tina Datta for revealing Shalin Bhanot’s scandalous secret

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flaunt their stylish looks at Anant Ambani’s engagement party

Technology

AirTag helps rescue dog lost in California floods

Technology

India International Science fest begins in Bhopal

News

‘Pathaan’ director calls Deepika Padukone a bonafide action star

News

Robert Pattinson ate 'nothing but potatoes' for two weeks

Technology

Digital healthcare provider MediBuddy lays off 8% of its workforce

News

Jason Momoa on DC meeting James Gunn: 'I'll always be Aquaman'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India pull out injured Hardik Singh ahead of crucial crossover match

Technology

Google's R&D division 'Area 120' hit significantly in layoffs

News

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' breaks Spotify's all-time one-week record

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US