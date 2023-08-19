Tamil and Hindi TV actor Pawan dies at 25 due to cardiac arrest

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Pawan, who has worked in Tamil and Hindi TV shows, passed away aged 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest reportedly in his residence here on Friday.

According to reports, the actor passed away early Friday morning at 5.00 am here. His mortal remains will be taken to his native place in Mandya district, Karnataka, where the final rites will be performed by his family.

The late 25-year-old actor was the son of Nagaraju and Saraswathi, who belonged to Hariharapura village.

His news comes days after the demise of Spandana Raghavendra, who passed away on August 8 due to cardiac arrest.

Spandana the wife of Kannada actor-singer Vijay Raghavendra, passed away in Bangkok after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. She had gone to Bangkok for a holiday.

Vijay has extensively worked in the Kannada film industry and belongs to a film family. He is the cousin of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who also passed away due to cardiac arrest in October 2021.

Spandana, who hailed from Bangalore, was the daughter of the decorated police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police B.K. Shivaram. She married Vijay Raghavendra in 2007.

Spandana reportedly complained of chest pain, after which she was rushed to the hospital where she passed away on Monday. Family sources said that she had low blood pressure. Spandana is survived by Vijay and their son, Shourya.

–IANS

dc/kvd