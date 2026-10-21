Tanishaa Mukerji has opened up about her experience on Bigg Boss 7 and her relationship with fellow contestant Armaan Kohli. In a recent podcast interview, the actress alleged that the reality show’s format influenced the bond they developed inside the house. She described the experience as emotionally difficult and said it took her six months to move on from what she called “brainwashing” after leaving the show.

Tanishaa explains how Bigg Boss influenced relationships

Speaking to the YouTube channel Unfolding Humans, Tanishaa said she entered Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 without fully understanding the pressures of living inside the house. Looking back, she described herself as naive and said the experience taught her to be more careful about the situations created on reality television.

She explained how contestants can grow close when they face difficult circumstances together, even when those situations are created by the show’s format.

She said, “They manipulate you into these things. They put you together in dump situations, in jail together, so again you are sympathising with each other over your misery. All these experiences build fake emotions in you which are not really yours. The emotions that have been built up are because of the experiences you have had together, which, again, you didn’t choose to have. These are the situations determined by the people controlling the game show. These are the things I realised later.”

Tanishaa recalls her relationship with Armaan Kohli

Tanishaa also claimed that she and Armaan were placed on the same team during the show, giving them more opportunities to spend time together. She said their shared connection to the film industry made her feel comfortable around him.

Recalling the emotional impact, she added, “And then the situations put us into those moments where there was a lot of trauma bonding. After I came out, I had to go to a psychiatrist. It took me six months to break out of Bigg Boss brainwashing. You have to be very careful when you go into these reality shows, and today kids are a lot more sorted. I think it is because of the background I come from, as I was living in a bubble. I was in a very live-and-let-live, easy space. I didn’t experience manipulation until I entered the Bigg Boss house.”

What happened after Bigg Boss 7?

Tanishaa and Armaan grew close during the 2013 season and continued dating after the show. However, their relationship ended in 2014. Tanishaa later cited differences in their personalities and ideologies.

Her recent comments have brought renewed attention to their relationship and her experience on the reality show. Her statements reflect her personal account of that period, while highlighting the emotional pressures contestants may face in a highly controlled television environment.