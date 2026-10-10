Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has made a special request to the paparazzi ahead of the Durga Puja 2026 celebrations in Mumbai. She has asked photographers not to trouble veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who regularly visits the Durga Puja pandal organised by the Mukerji family. Jaya has often expressed her displeasure with paparazzi culture, particularly when photographers follow her and take pictures during her public outings.

Tanishaa Mukerji asks paparazzi to behave

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Friday, Tanishaa urged the media and the public to be careful during the celebrations. With large crowds expected at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja at SNDT Ground in Juhu, she highlighted the importance of maintaining decorum and ensuring everyone’s safety.

She said, “There’s going to be a lot more footfall, so I definitely request everybody in the media and the public to please take care of each other. Don’t forget that there is humanity. Don’t forget that there is humanity because a lot of people push, especially to go to the pandal and all, so just be careful and take care of each other.”

Tanishaa also made a playful but direct appeal regarding Jaya. She said, “Don’t trouble our Jaya aunty this time. Y’all are troubling her a lot; please don’t trouble her. Aap log bahut badmash ho, kuch aapke photographers joh purposely jaa ke chabi lagate hai. Mat karo humari Puja mein please. (Some of you puposely provoke her. Don’t do this during our puja).”

Mukerji family prepares for Durga Puja 2026

The celebrations are expected to bring members of the Mukerji family, including Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji, together at the family organised pandal. The event was earlier managed by Ayan’s father, Deb Mukerji. Following his death in 2025, the next generation of the family has taken responsibility for continuing the festivities.

Jaya Bachchan’s views on paparazzi culture

Jaya has spoken openly about her complicated relationship with paparazzi photographers. In a 2025 conversation with Mojo Story, she described herself as a “product of the media” because her father, Tarun Kumar Bhaduri, was a journalist. However, she drew a clear distinction between traditional journalism and paparazzi culture.

Jaya Bachchan has started treating news reporters the same way she treats paparazzi, even telling them to move their mic away.The attitude is never going to change. If someone big and influential were in front of her, she would be smiling and happily chatting with them instead. https://t.co/ggJML1z3yi — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 6, 2026

She had said, “My relationship with the media is fantastic. I’m the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country? You call them media? I come from the media. My father was a journalist. I have immense respect for such people. Magar ye jo bahar draine-pipe tight gande gande pant pahen ke haath me mobile leke (But these guys who wear tight, dirty drain-pipe pants and carry a mobile phone in their hand)…they think they have a mobile in their hand so they can take your picture?”