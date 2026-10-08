Actress Tanushree Dutta has reacted to the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, years after her allegations against him became an important part of the early #MeToo movement in India. Nana Patekar died on October 8 at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Soon after the news emerged, Tanushree addressed the situation through an Instagram Story. She said she had heard about the actor’s death but was travelling to Lucknow for a work event and wanted to remain focused on her professional commitments. She also offered her condolences to Nana Patekar’s family, while saying that she would share a detailed reaction after deciding what she wanted to say.

In her Instagram Story, Tanushree said, “Maine suna hai, I’ve heard the news. Today is my work day. I’m going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow and I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do lives, post content and now I’m worried that in the evening all the media is going to be interested in ‘evil dead’. So I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. Definitely condolences to the family.” Tanushree did not directly mention Nana Patekar by name in the video, but her comments came after reports of the veteran actor’s death.

Her reaction comes years after she made allegations against Nana Patekar over an incident during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. Tanushree alleged that the actor behaved inappropriately with her during the shoot and that she was pressured to perform an intimate dance sequence. She had raised a complaint with the Cine and Television Artistes Association at the time and brought the allegations back into the public spotlight in 2018.

Nana Patekar denied the allegations. In 2019, Mumbai Police filed a closure report, stating that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations. Tanushree challenged the report and sought further investigation. In 2025, a Mumbai court declined to take cognisance of her complaint on limitation grounds. The court noted that the alleged incident took place in 2008, while the FIR was filed in 2018. Tanushree’s latest comments have once again brought attention to the long running controversy following Nana Patekar’s death.