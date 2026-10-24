Tara Sutaria is set to share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time in an upcoming untitled film backed by producer Bhushan Kumar’s T Series. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the project is being described as an intense musical love story that combines romance, violence and strong emotions. The film is scheduled to begin shooting later this year and is planned for a theatrical release in 2027.

The new project brings together a fresh lead pairing, with Tara taking on the female lead opposite Aditya. While details about the plot and the characters have not yet been revealed, the description suggests a love story that will explore the more intense side of relationships. Music is also expected to play an important role in the film, alongside its emotional and action driven elements.

Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur’s first collaboration

The film marks the first time Tara and Aditya will appear together as the lead pair. Both actors have worked across different genres, and their casting brings a new combination to the romantic drama space. Their characters, the supporting cast and other details about the story are yet to be announced.

Tara has previously worked with the production team on Marjaavaan, which was also directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and backed by T Series. Her reunion with the filmmaker and producer brings her back to a team she has collaborated with before, this time in a different romantic setting.

A fresh and much-awaited pairing is ready to take over the big screen! ❤️‍🔥✨🎬#TaraSutaria joins #AdityaRoyKapur for the first time in #BhushanKumar’s intense, violent and musical love story, directed by #MilapMilanZaveri and co-produced by #ShivChanana. The ‘Untitled’ film goes on floors later this year before arriving in cinemas in 2027. #TSeries#BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AdityaRoyKapur @TaraSutaria @MassZaveri @ShivChanana @NeerajKalyan_24 @TSeries — T-Series (@TSeries) October 24, 2026

Bhushan Kumar and Milap Milan Zaveri reunite

Bhushan Kumar is producing the film, with Shiv Chanana attached as co producer. The project continues the association between Kumar and Zaveri, who have worked together on films built around romance, drama and action.

The makers have described the upcoming film as a mix of intense emotions, violence and music. However, the story, soundtrack details and the rest of the cast have not been officially disclosed in the information available so far.

2027 theatrical release planned

Production is expected to begin later this year, with the makers targeting a 2027 theatrical release. The film’s title and further details are still awaited.

For now, the main development is the fresh pairing of Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur in a musical romance directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. More information about the characters, music and release schedule is expected as the project moves into production.