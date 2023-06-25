Taylor Swift asks fans during Eras Tour to be 'kind and gentle' on social media

<![CDATA[

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Pop-singer Taylor Swift gave a speech during her tour, where she asked her fans to act with “kindness and gentleness” on social media. This comes ahead of the release of her “Speak Now (Taylor’s version)” album (not to be confused with her third album “Speak Now” from 2010).

Ever since the launch of her ‘Eras Tour’ in March, pop singer Taylor Swift has been popping out a bunch of bonus tracks on the setlist such as ‘Tim McGraw’ to ‘Paper Rings’ and ‘Snow on the Beach’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Grammy-winning singer noted that she gets to ‘stand on this stage every single night of this tour and watch some of the most beautiful things happen,’ including fans interacting with kindness in the crowd, and she urges her fans to continue that same positivity online when the album is released July 7.”

This request comes amid the speculation, that she will be performing the six-minute track ‘Dear John’ from her third album during the tour, which was written in reference to her brief romance with rock musician John Mayer.

According to THR, “Although she didn’t name anyone specifically during the onstage speech at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, Swift added: ‘I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19, except the songs I wrote…’ ”

She continued: ‘I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 million years ago.’ ” As per USA Today, Swift is going to take her Eras Tour worldwide from August 24, starting from Mexico City. Next year, the tour will continue in countries such as Japan, Australia, Singapore and Europe amongst others, somewhere between February and August 2024.

