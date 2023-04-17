scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Taylor Swift breaks social media silence after Joe Alwyn 'split'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift has broken her social media silence as she made her first post since reportedly splitting from her long-term partner Joe Alwyn.

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter recently to thank the “unforgettably epic crowds” who attended her three sold out shows in Tampa, Florida, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

“Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa!!!” Taylor wrote alongside some tour pictures.

She added: “Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to @aaron_dessner for coming out to play twice with me, we’ve been dreaming about that for so long. So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, in one snap, Taylor wore a racy black and red bodysuit which left one side of her body bare. She styled her long blonde hair in loose waves and wore her iconic red lipstick.

The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker’s latest performances come following her recent breakup news.

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” a source told People before adding that they “just weren’t right for one another”.

The insider said Joe and Taylor “had plenty in common” and had fallen in love “in a safe bubble”.

“But he didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble,” the source added.

–IANS

aa/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of KBC
Next article
IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma deserved one more over, say experts after Royals down Titans
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G on April 17 in India

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Jonas shares pic of daughter Malti's 'first soundcheck' at Royal Albert Hall

Sports

PGA Tour: Korean golfer Im enjoys fast start with 66 at RBC Heritage

News

Show with A R Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik’s nine-city India tour

Sports

La Liga: Barca held by Girona but extend lead to 13 points

Sports

IPL 2023: Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak shines on debut for RCB

Sports

Lewandowski adds voice, calling for Messi's return to Barcelona

News

Asees Kaur's latest track spills over with 'I-don't-give-a-damn' attitude

News

'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients more at risk of hospital-associated infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

‘Dates’ – 5 healthy benefits of the sweetest superfood

Technology

Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature for riders in Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

As Covid cases rise, it's back to masks in UP

Technology

Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts

News

'Chashni': Chandini gears up for her younger sister becoming her mother-in-law

News

‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

News

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone is going to Cannes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US