scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Taylor Swift latest musician to have objects thrown at her by unruly fans

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Taylor Swift has become the latest musician to have objects thrown at her during a concert on her Eras tour. A video has emerged showing Swift ducking as some unruly fans threw bracelets at her.

The incident has upset many of the Grammy award-winning star’s fans, with many expressing their anger at the “disrespectful and hurtful” trend.

In a new video shared on TikTok, Taylor was seen coming off stage as she was surrounded by security guards. The crowd went wild as she walked past, with fans shouting to her from above.

Some fans were then spotted throwing objects at Taylor while her security team tried to bat them away. The 33-year-old was seen ducking out the way of the falling items, mirror.co.uk reported.

One person wrote: “Have you not seen all the artists getting hurt by fans throwing things at them? I’m sure she’s scared of this. Don’t throw things at her!”

Another wrote: “Stop freaking our girl out!” a third fan insisted, “She could get hurt, don’t do this guys.”

Fans said performers might be put off touring if similar incidents keep happening.

“Since that #BebeRexhar incident these concerts are never been the same. Throwing things at celebs has become a Nasty Trend. I mean What on earth is wrong with this morons,” one fan said.

The singer is yet to address the incident.

She is the latest musician to fall victim to this unruly trend of having to dodge items thrown at them while performing live. Both Harry Styles and Bebe Rexha were recently whacked in the face while on stage.

After sharing pictures of her bruised eye on Instagram, Bebe Rexha went to drastic measures to make sure she wasn’t hit again and was seen wearing protective glasses at one of her later shows.

Ava Max was also slapped by a concert-goer during one of her concerts, while Drake was left shocked when a fan threw a phone at him during a show in Chicago. Adele has even issued a stark warning to fans to stop throwing things at performers.

One expert told The Mirror that “extreme fandom” is to blame for these physical attacks.

–IANS

anv/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
La Liga: Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez returns to Villarreal for three seasons
Next article
Linthoi Chanambam, Yash Vijayran secure gold at National Cadet Judo Championships
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Linthoi Chanambam, Yash Vijayran secure gold at National Cadet Judo Championships

Sports

La Liga: Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez returns to Villarreal for three seasons

News

Johnny Depp shows his love for Lily-Rose during Vampires tour

News

Robert Downey Jr. had reservations about 'Dolittle' even before it flopped

News

Alia's new vlog is all about chiffon, Raha's birth, childhood dreams

Technology

Water on exoplanets 100x more likely: Study

Sports

1st Test: Jaiswal all set for debut as India enter transition phase, face West Indies challenge (preview)

News

Elton John still 'trying to process' that his 'touring days are over'

News

Guns N Roses guitarist Slash plays on Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' song

Technology

Chandrayaan 3: All set for countdown to begin for India's third moon mission

News

Japan to get its share of Yash after July 14 release of 'KGF' 1 and 2

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashleigh Gardner voted ICC Players of the Month for June

Technology

Elon Musk begins restricting Threads search on Twitter

Dialogues

Bawaal Dialogues: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s bawaal dialogues

Technology

NASA asks US cos to advance work on spacewalking, moonwalking suits

Sports

Gaurika returns to battle Neha, Tvesa and Sneha in 11th Leg of WPGT

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers (Ld)

News

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13' now has real-life marital drama

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US