scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents 'planning to meet' at game

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Award-winning singer Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce seem to be ready to take their relationship to the next level.

The two, who just spent two nights in Argentina together as the Grammy winner resumed her Eras Tour, are reportedly having their parents meet at Monday night’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

“Taylor and Travis have met each other’s parents so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet each other as things between them are getting really serious,” an insider told Us Weekly, reports pagesix.com. “Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well.”

And although Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, said she doesn’t believe Swift, 33, will be at the game since she has an Eras Tour concert in Brazil the night before, Us Weekly’s source said otherwise. “She’s trying to manage going to the game,” they noted. “It’s really important to her to be there when their parents meet.”

–IANS

dc/sha

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Snoop Dogg gives up 'smoke'; internet in disbelief
Next article
Martin Scorsese 'tricked' into making TikToks with daughter: 'I didn't know those things go viral'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US