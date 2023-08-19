scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Taylor Swift was spotted in a bar, fans block major road in New Jersey

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (IANS) Taylor Swift is not taking any signs of slowing down, let alone dying out as the singer had to flee a bar-restaurant  from Long Beach Island in New Jersey, after leading to a major roadblock as hundreds of hardcore Swifties flocked in to see her.

According to The Daily Mail, Hundreds of the Swifties made their way to the Black Whale corner bar just for a chance to get a glimpse of the music icon leading to a whole intersection in a major city road being blocked, forcing her to move out of the place.

The 33-year old hitmaker was seen with her fellow pop compatriot and friend Ed Sheeran the previous day, who had come to celebrate her old time collaborator’s nuptials with actress Margaret Qualley.

The country-pop star arrived at the star studded batch with Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz to an uproarious ovation from her passionate fans.

Taylor, Zoe, and Channing were not the only stars at the gathering as Lana Del Rey, who has also often collaborated with Antonoff, was also there in addition to mother-of-the-bride Andie MacDowell

When the reports broke out about Taylor’s arrival, several videos of Taylor’s presence in the neighborhood bar were made available all over social media including a TikTok of her arrival with her fellow stars from inside of the restaurant.

The scene grew even more chaotic as hundreds of fans could be heard chanting ‘Taylor! Taylor!’ as the wedding rehearsal was in full swing.

Other video footage showed the massive crowds who had lined the street in hopes that they would be able to catch a glimpse of the ‘Bad Blood’ hitmaker.

Police authorities in the area were forced into action, making way for massive crowd control operations and resuming the ongoing traffick, with a security detail escorting Swift to her car.

–IANS

anv/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bradley Cooper reveals drug addiction almost killed him: 'I was lucky'
Next article
No facelift : Charlize Theron debunks rumours about her 'different' look
This May Also Interest You
News

No facelift : Charlize Theron debunks rumours about her 'different' look

News

Bradley Cooper reveals drug addiction almost killed him: 'I was lucky'

Sports

Everyone was waiting for Bumrah, so good to see him back in his rhythm: Ravi Bishnoi

News

Kangana Ranaut praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali, calls him 'living God'

Sports

US Masters T10: Richard Levi's fantastic innings helps New York Warriors take down Morrisville Unity

Technology

US regulators tell EV firm Cruise to reduce robotaxi fleet after crash

Sports

ICC World Cup trophy tour lights up Kuwait and Bahrain

News

Shabana Azmi wishes to sit on hot seat of 'KBC' someday

Sports

CSL Roundup: Shandong edges Tianjin, Shanghai Port holds Meizhou

News

Sam Asghari accused of sexual harassment by gym member amid divorce from Britney Spears

News

Saiyami Kher recalls her grandma's fond love for Big B in 'KBC 15'

Technology

Parents sue gaming platform Roblox for illegally facilitating child gambling

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt shares hot pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan, suggests makers to cast them together; Fans says, ‘We need Shanaya and Pooja in a...

Technology

Musk to remove Block feature on X, users say 'terrible idea'

Health & Lifestyle

Haryana to combat malnutrition in Nuh

Health & Lifestyle

Plant-based diet, proper sleep, exercise & being social will help you live longer

News

'KBC 15': Abhishek reveals Big B becomes 'commentator' during Chelsea FC match

Sports

Neymar returns to Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US