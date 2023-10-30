Tejasswi Prakash looks gorgeous in a silver high-slit dress

Beauty Tejasswi Prakash recently wore a high slight black shimmer gown to the Jio MAMI Film Festival. Thigh-slit gowns are still in trend and in recent times, divas have made everyone’s jaws drop to the floor by slipping into pretty dangerously high-slit gowns .

They are always impeccably dressed. Especially at events and awards functions, divas make sure to pick the best gowns, sarees, and outfits to walk the fancy red carpets.

Tejasswi looks gorgeous in a black shimmer gown. The gown has a high slit and complete shimmer detailing which exudes glamour.