scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in a white dress and orange blazer

Tejasswi Prakash is a fashionista who can slay any look- be it chic dresses and gowns to comfy summer wears.

By Pooja Tiwari
Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in a white dress and orange blazer
Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in a white dress and orange blazer

Tejasswi Prakash is a fashionista who can slay any look- be it chic dresses and gowns to comfy summer wears.

Tejasswi rounded her looks with minimal makeup and paper clip-shaped copper earrings. She tied her hair in a half ponytail making her look adorable.

She surely never fails to impress her fans. In the comment section, ‘Tejasswi’s fans’ is appreciating their idol for never disappointing fans with her looks and outfit. One user wrote, “Myyy goddd cuteness overloaded”. Another user wrote”you are really a Fashionista”.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Indian firms must address AI skill crunch in ChatGPT era: Experts
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Indian firms must address AI skill crunch in ChatGPT era: Experts

Technology

Nokia launches new affordable smartphone 'C22' in India

Sports

IPL 2023: India call-up not far away for Rinku Singh, says Harbhajan ahead of KKR v RR clash

News

Manushi Chhillar all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in a hot red thigh-slit dress “Fans Sing ‘Haye Haye Mirchi’

News

Kangana on 'Rascals', 'Double Dhamaal': Never made any wrong decisions ever

Sports

West Indies men to take on UAE in 3 ODIs to prepare for World Cup Qualifier

News

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga announce strategic content partnership

News

Hansal Mehta's series 'Scoop' inspired by Jigna Vora's book to release on June 2

Sports

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Minor records statement before magistrate

Sports

Atanu Das, Mehuli Ghosh back in TOPS; young shooter Tilottama in TOPS Development Group

Technology

Google opens Bard AI to over 180 countries, including India

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, first guest at Abdu Rozik’s burger restaurant ‘Burgirr’

Sports

Italian International: Fognini stuns Murray, to meet Arthur Fils in next round

News

'General Hospital' actress Jacklyn Zeman passes away at 70

News

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis to return in ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Sports

IPL 2023: Losing three wickets in Power-play stopped us from chasing a gettable target, says DC's Warner

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone features on the cover of Time Magazine as ‘global star’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US