The Aristocrats to headline Oddball Festival India in Feb

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Rock/funk music The Aristocrats are set to headline the Oddball Festival in three cities Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru in February 2023.

Guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann of The Aristocrats will return to India for the first time since the pandemic for the gigs.

The Aristocrats’ Guthrie Govan said: “We three Aristocrats are very happy indeed to announce that we’ll be returning to India in February 2023, serving up a menu of musical mayhem which will feature not only some old favourites but also a few ‘surprises’ which are so new that they haven’t even made their way onto an album yet!”

He further mentioned, “We’ve always had a great time touring in India – there’s definitely something special about the vibe of the audiences, who always manage to bring a combination of vibrant rock ‘n’ roll energy and deep musical appreciation – so we can’t wait to come back and we really look forward to seeing you at these forthcoming shows. It’s been too long!”

They’ll be joined by folk-metal frontrunners Bloodywood, YouTube-famous rock act Li-sa-X and her band KOIAI, jazz fusion supergroup MaMoGi (collaborating with Lydian Nadhaswaram) and instrumental rockers Blackstratblues.

Talking about their debut India shows at Oddball Festival, KOIAI said in a statement, “We at KOIAI are delighted to be able to perform our memorable first live show in India. It will surely be an unforgettable show for you as well. Come and meet us!”

At the kickoff edition in Mumbai on February 17, New Delhi-bred rock band Kraken will join the lineup, while guitarist-composer Sanjeev T. will perform at the Bengaluru show on February 18.

Oddball Festival 2023, promoted by BlueTree and ODDC, is set to be held in three cities Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi along with pop-up editions featuring The Aristocrats in Hyderabad, Guwahati and Kolkata.

–IANS

aa/uk/

2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan to play in upcoming LLC Masters in Qatar
SA20: I idolise Rohit, Surya and learnt a lot from them, says MI Cape Town's Dewald Brevis
Entertainment Today

