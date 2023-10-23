'The entire shoot felt like a school trip in Ooty': Khushi Kapoor on 'The Archies'

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her bollywood debut with the film ‘The Archies’ and she shared about the shooting experience of the film which felt like a school trip.

FilmmakerBoney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi is all set to make her dream debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’.

The first song ‘Sunoh’ from the film has already been released and is getting so much love from everyone.

The song has introduced the characters of the film and the audience is loving the world of ‘Archies’ created by Zoya.

At the song release of the film, Khushi spoke about the bond between the cast of the film.

The actress said: “We all bonded from the start. We all have been there for each other. In addition to this, we also have individual relationships with each other. The whole shoot felt like a school trip in Ooty. I feel lucky to be a part of this film.”

When asked, with whom did she share the news first of getting selected for the film, Khushi replied: “When I got the call that I have been selected, I was with my best friend Aaliyah. We hugged each other and started crying.”

Talking about the city of Riverdale, where the film is located, the actress said: “After reading the script and then coming on the set, it felt surreal. It felt like a story book coming to life. It was vibrant and beautiful. Our art department has done great work. A lot of attention has been given to detailing in all aspects.”

‘The Archies’ is a teen musical comedy film based on the American comic book series of the same name produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar, starring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Yuvraj Menda.

The film is scheduled to release on December 7 on Netflix.

