'The Freelancer' director Bhav Dhulia to make his feature film debut: 'Now is the right time'

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Director Bhav Dhulia, who is known for his works like — ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, and ‘The Freelancer’ has teamed up with Abundantia Entertainment for two feature film projects.

The projects are an engaging, large-scale, action-thriller tinged with a deep patriotic flavour, and an equally thrilling underdog story, inspired by true events set to introduce Indian fans to a whole new style of investigative storytelling.

Abundantia Entertainment is the producer of films like ‘Jalsa’, ‘Sherni’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Shakuntala Devi’, ‘Chhorii’, ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha’ ‘Sukhee’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Breathe’ and ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ among others.

On making his directorial feature-film debut, Bhav said: “I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on some high-quality streaming content and have thoroughly enjoyed creating for the longer format.”

“I felt that now is the right time to make the transition to feature films. As I get ready to embark on this new journey, I am delighted to partner with Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra as I have loved what they have done with their content and creators in terms of empowering each one to do their respective best,” he shared.

Scripting on both these projects is underway, and the first film is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2024.

Talking about the association with Bhav, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, Vikram Malhotra commented: “I have known Bhav for a long time and have been a great admirer of his work and his ability to craft impactful stories in an effortless manner. I am delighted to join hands with Bhav to commence his journey in a new universe with two powerful ideas”

Abundantia Entertainment’s upcoming line-up features films like the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed blockbuster, ‘Soorarai Pottru’, directed by National Award winner Sudha Kongara Prasad and jointly produced with superstar Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Then, there is the sequel to the genre-defining horror film ‘Chhorii’; and the remake of critically acclaimed film, ‘Angamaly Diaries’.

–IANS

sp/prw