The Guardians return; Star-Lord has to jog memory of the alternate Gamora

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) The gang’s all back together in Marvel’s new trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′, which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday evening (US Time). But the Guardians’ reunion with Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, is far from sentimental, reports ‘Variety’.

This Super Bowl trailer marked the first time that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord has reunited with his ex Gamora, who was killed by her father Thanos during ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

An alternate Gamora, with no memory of Star-Lord, returned in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Now, Star-Lord must try to jog this new Gamora’s memory as the Guardians embark on one final mission against Chukwudi Iwuji’s villain the High Evolutionary, ‘Variety’ adds.

The first official trailer, according to ‘Variety’, was unveiled in December 2022, showing the Guardians teaming up for a perilous mission “one last time”, as Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) definitively assures Star-Lord. From getting assaulted with rocks on a foreign planet to confronting a tentacled monster, the group travels across the galaxy on their endeavour to save the universe.

Returning cast members include Pratt, Saldana and Cooper, along with Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha.

Franchise newcomers consist of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, who was introduced in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’, ‘Variety’ notes.

–IANS

srb/