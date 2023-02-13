scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

The Guardians return; Star-Lord has to jog memory of the alternate Gamora

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) The gang’s all back together in Marvel’s new trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′, which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday evening (US Time). But the Guardians’ reunion with Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, is far from sentimental, reports ‘Variety’.

This Super Bowl trailer marked the first time that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord has reunited with his ex Gamora, who was killed by her father Thanos during ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

An alternate Gamora, with no memory of Star-Lord, returned in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Now, Star-Lord must try to jog this new Gamora’s memory as the Guardians embark on one final mission against Chukwudi Iwuji’s villain the High Evolutionary, ‘Variety’ adds.

The first official trailer, according to ‘Variety’, was unveiled in December 2022, showing the Guardians teaming up for a perilous mission “one last time”, as Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) definitively assures Star-Lord. From getting assaulted with rocks on a foreign planet to confronting a tentacled monster, the group travels across the galaxy on their endeavour to save the universe.

Returning cast members include Pratt, Saldana and Cooper, along with Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha.

Franchise newcomers consist of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, who was introduced in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’, ‘Variety’ notes.

–IANS

srb/

Previous article
Ezra Miller playing the Scarlet Speedster crashes into multiverse in 'The Flash' trailer
Next article
'BB16': Archana Gautam feels Priyanka was a weaker contestant to be in top 3
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16': Archana Gautam feels Priyanka was a weaker contestant to be in top 3

News

Ezra Miller playing the Scarlet Speedster crashes into multiverse in 'The Flash' trailer

Technology

71% Indian professionals confident to retain jobs in 2023 despite global layoffs

Technology

Oracle launches new Cloud services to help banks meet customer demands

News

Harrison Ford back to bashing Nazis in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

News

itel Mobile India announces Hrithik Roshan as new Brand Ambassador to build deeper brand, customer connect

News

Shiv Thakare happy he lost out to his buddy MC Stan

Others

The inspirational story Mani Ram Balwant Rai: Ruling the cosmetic market in Punjab

News

Rihanna is pregnant with 2nd child with A$AP Rocky

Others

Dileep Heilbronn: A real estate millionaire entrepreneur, self-made designer, car collector and watch collector

Health & Lifestyle

American duo Chock-Bates win ice dance at Four Continents

Technology

Activists protest outside Twitter HQ in support of laid-off workers

News

MC Stan disappointed on bestie Shiv Thakare losing out

Technology

Explained: Sun did not break off its chunk, just a normal solar activity

Technology

India's PokerBaazi suffers security lapse, users' data exposed: Researcher

Technology

Android 14 may feature new settings for region-specific preferences

Health & Lifestyle

PM Modi applauds AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors for conducting rare surgery

Technology

Microsoft may bring feature to control RGB lighting on Windows 11

Technology

Garuda Aerospace raises $22 mn, largest funding in Indian drone sector (Ld)

Technology

US foundation offers help for kids with cardiac disorders in UP

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US