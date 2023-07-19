scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'The Marvels' release new pictures of its 3 protagonists, Nick Fury

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) Getting ready to light up the upcoming Diwali, Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up to release its latest feature, ‘The Marvels’. It will focus on three protagonists who have the power of Captain Marvel. The new photos that have come out offer an all new look into MCU’s new exciting and fiery adventure.

Fresh new stills of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau/ Photon (Teyonah Parris). Alongside that it also features Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) have made their way to social media.

The pictures were released by Entertainment Weekly on social media. The pictures also tease the mysterious return of both the Kree and Skrulls. ‘The Marvels’ will act as a sequel to 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel’.

The trailer showed that due to an accident, the three heroes who are able to use the ability of energy absorption and conversion change places with one another every time they use their powers. This leads to a lot of difficulty in their work, and to fix this problem, these three separate female heroes must work together while fighting a new emerging threat.

Along the way, the three who are all completely different from one another and in fact incompatible with each other’s fighting styles despite possessing the same powers must learn to coordinate with each other as they exchange places constantly, leading to hilarious fun packed moments.

MCU is known for its action, and ‘The Marvels’ which will be a part of the Phase 5 of MCU will feature plenty of exciting action, complete with laser blast, space flights and unimaginable feats of strength as all three discover a new side of themselves, while at the same time getting to know one another.

Directed by Nia Dacosta, ‘The Marvels’ will hit Indian theatres this Diwali on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

–IANS

anv/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kerala Blasters FC forward Jaushua Sotirio suffers injury, likely to be out until 2024
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Kerala Blasters FC forward Jaushua Sotirio suffers injury, likely to be out until 2024

News

Prabhas in a superhero armour in the first look of Project K

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma back in top 10, Yashasvi Jaiswal makes maiden appearance

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar chided for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav’s glass of water

News

Fan meets Malone as special guest after brain hemorrhage at concert

Technology

US suspends funding for China’s Wuhan lab over failure to provide Covid info

Technology

Microsoft 365 AI Copilot to be available at $30 per user for businesses

Sports

Women's Ashes: Winning two trophies against Australia is really special, says Heather Knight

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo won’t pay employees till early September

News

Iron Maiden sets Europe ablaze with latest Barcelona concert

News

Shivin Narang to make OTT debut in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Criminal Minds'

Sports

‘Ban gaming, banish it, obliterate it from the face of India’: Gamer’s tongue in cheek response to Revenue Secretary

News

Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan raises excitement quotient with teaser of Edward Maya’s ‘Love Stereo Again’

Technology

Gujarat to get satellite network portal site

Technology

Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives

News

Jisshu Sengupta feasted on 'Mishti Doi & Rosogulla' on 'The Trial' set

Sports

'What about us, should we quit wrestling': Antim raises question on Vinesh's exemption from Asian Games trials

News

'Dil Mera' by Oaff, Savera, Burrah, Yashraj delivers poignant narrative of love, life

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US