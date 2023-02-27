scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'The Romantics' to be included in FTII curriculum, special screening for Harvard students

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The streaming docu-series ‘The Romantics’, which is a tribute to the legacy of late director-producer Yash Chopra, will be screened for the students of Harvard University. Additionally, the Film Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, which is India’s top-most institution for study of cinema, has decided to make ‘The Romantics’ part of their curriculum.

Smriti Mundhra, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, who has directed ‘The Romantics’ said: “As a former film student, I studied the work of auteurs from all over the world. It always bothered me that my peers and I weren’t taught about the great filmmakers of Indian cinema.”

She further said: “‘The Romantics’ is my attempt to shed light on the craft, journey, and global impact of one of our most revered directors, Yash Chopra, and the generation of filmmakers and moviegoers he influenced.”

‘The Romantics’ also showcases Yash Chopra’s production house YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years.

Smriti added: “I’m so pleased to join two of the top-most institutes of the world – Harvard and FTII – for a screening and robust discussion of ‘The Romantics’ with students and put Yash Chopra in his rightful place as one of the world’s great auteurs.’

‘The Romantics’ is streaming on Netflix.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Women's T20 World Cup: As the game grows, we need to keep moving with it, says Shelley Nitschke
Next article
Vijay Deverakonda plays Santa, treats fans to Manali holiday
This May Also Interest You
News

Randeep Rai finally bags the lead role in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'

News

Brendan Fraser makes emotional acceptance speech about keeping SAG card as treasure

News

Aparshakti Khurana, Shakti Mohan come together in 'By Invite Only'

News

Vijay Deverakonda plays Santa, treats fans to Manali holiday

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: As the game grows, we need to keep moving with it, says Shelley Nitschke

Sports

WPL 2023: RCB is loaded with a lot of experience and superstars, says Aakash Chopra

News

Honey Singh: Get moving and grooving with your very own 'Kanna Vich Waaliyan'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik looks dead-drop gorgeous in a lavender tulle gown

News

Amit Trivedi has a 'fan moment' with Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan

News

Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare wishes fans with his performance on peppy number ‘O Sheth’,

News

Marking 13 yrs of belonging to the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses gratitude

News

'Main Toh Chali Chali' featuring Tanya & Upendera celebrates Arkeshwara's powers

Technology

Airtel crosses 10 mn unique customers on 5G network

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to space 'scrubbed'

Technology

Musk feels AI existential anxiety

Health & Lifestyle

Himachal Governor hospitalised in Noida after chest pain

Fashion and Lifestyle

Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed

Sports

Arsenal shock River Plate in Argentine top flight

News

Salman Khan posts cat video leaving fans surprised, intrigued

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa captain Sune Luus calls for more investment in women's cricket after runners-up finish

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US