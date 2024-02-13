The Split's Final: Eijaz moves out of the home he shared with Pavitra

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, whose love blossomed on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, have reportedly parted ways.

Eijaz did not cofirm or deny the news when IANS approached him for a comment, although Punia has share it with the media.

According to the media reports, the couple had separated five months ago because of compatibility issues, but continued to share their apartment.

Eijaz, however, has now moved out of the house. When IANS contacted him, Eijaz declined to comment on the matter. The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor merely said: “I don’t want to talk about it.”

Pavitra, though, has confirmed the breakup. The couple, in the past, has time and again displayed their love for each other through social media posts.

Eijaz, incidentally, was last seen in Atlee’s action thriller’Jawan’, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Eijaz played the role of Manish Gaikwad. He is also a part of a new web series titled ‘Adrishyam’.

Pavitra is known for her work in ‘Geet Hui Sabse Parayi’, ‘Naagin 3’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and ‘Daayan’. She was last seen as Mohini in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani’.

–IANS

