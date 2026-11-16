The Vvaan 2 announced! Ektaa Kapoor and TVF plan a shared universe inspired by Indian folklore

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF) have announced The Vvaan 2 on November 16. Along with the sequel announcement, the production houses have introduced The World of Vvaan, a shared cinematic universe that will explore stories inspired by Indian folklore, ancient beliefs and supernatural elements.

The announcement suggests that the makers are planning to expand the world introduced in the first film rather than limit the story to a single instalment. The upcoming projects under this universe are expected to explore mysterious forests, traditional beliefs and supernatural forces rooted in Indian folklore. However, the makers have not yet revealed the storyline or details about the characters in the sequel.

EKTAA R KAPOOR – TVF REUNITE: ANNOUNCE ‘THE VVAAN 2’… Some stories leave the door open to another chapter… Following the success of #TheVvaan, Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF have announced #TheVvaan2, signalling the beginning of a cinematic universe – ‘The World of Vvaan’.With #TheVvaan2, the ambition is to move beyond a sequel and work towards building an entirely new universe – one rooted in the folklore, fantasy, and storytelling possibilities introduced in the first film.Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2026

The Vvaan’s box office performance

The original film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, was released in cinemas on September 25, 2026. The film collected Rs 71.5 crore net in India and nearly Rs 92 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

One of the major talking points surrounding the film was its song Chhathi Maiya, which gained popularity, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The song helped the film connect with audiences in these regions and became an important part of its promotional journey.

Following the film’s theatrical performance, the announcement of The Vvaan 2 has brought attention to the possibility of a larger franchise built around Indian folklore and supernatural stories.

The Vvaan 2 announcement receives mixed reactions

The announcement has received different responses on social media. While some viewers have welcomed the sequel and the reunion of Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF, others have questioned the style of the announcement teaser and whether another instalment was necessary after the first film’s theatrical run.

The makers have not confirmed whether Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia will return for the sequel. Details about the director, supporting cast and release date are also being kept under wraps.

With The World of Vvaan, Ektaa Kapoor and TVF appear to be exploring the possibility of building a franchise around Indian folklore. The next announcements are expected to provide more clarity on the stories and characters that will be part of this shared universe.

For now, The Vvaan 2 marks the beginning of a larger plan, although its cast, creative team and release timeline remain unknown.