scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp scandalise Cannes with 'The Idol'

By Agency News Desk

Cannes, May 23 (IANS) The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, appearing four days after her father took a bow at the inaugural screening, shut down the Croisette to show the price of fame — and raunchy intrigue — at the Cannes premiere of ‘The Idol’ on Monday (local time), reports ‘Variety’.

Making direct parallels to superstar meltdowns like the one suffered by Britney Spears, the HBO Original series, which is the first TV show to officially debut at Cannes, finally revealed itself at a packed gala screening.

Revenge porn photos of bodily fluids on Depp’s face, masturbation with ice cubes, nightclub-owning scam artists and vile Hollywood sycophants populated the first two episodes of the already controversial series, ‘Variety’ adds.

The brainchild of ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, the series puts poor Depp through her paces as a pop phenom coming off of a psychotic break after the death of her mother, writes ‘Variety’.

A pack of bloodsucking handlers (fabulously portrayed by Jane Adams, Hank Azaria and Eli Roth) are desperate to get a new album and tour off the ground. While blowing off steam at a seedy Hollywood dance spot, she encounters Tesfaye as a proprietor and shoulder to grind on — who soon reveals much larger ambitions for her career and his bottom line. Tesfaye’s character, Tedros, is a modern-day cult leader.

The supporting cast includes Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott and more.

‘Variety’ adds that brief respites from Depp’s constant sexual and financial exploitation come in the form of her bestie/assistant (Sennott) and adviser played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph — but Depp’s character is a lost lamb, looking to be seen as an artiste and woman. Tesfaye’s Tedros is all too happy to step in.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
After 'Oh Fatima', Chris Gayle says his desire is to act with Deepika
This May Also Interest You
News

After 'Oh Fatima', Chris Gayle says his desire is to act with Deepika

Sports

Juventus slip to seventh after punches both on/off pitch

Sports

Manager Ortiz parts ways with Club America

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Battle for top spots toughens on final day of group stage matches

Sports

La Liga: Real Sociedad aim for top 4 finish as Celta, Valladolid look to stop losing runs

Sports

Khelo India games begin in UP today

Health & Lifestyle

Philippines looks for ADB support on climate crisis, pandemic recovery

Sports

Athletics rankings: Neeraj Chopra rises to world No. 1 in men's javelin throw

News

Ray Stevenson, who played evil governor of Delhi in 'RRR', passes away at 58

Technology

Aadhaar authentication surges with 1.96 billion transactions in April 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram woman dies after being given wrong injection, alleges family

Health & Lifestyle

Meet the artist from Ganderbal who creates unique art using rock powder

Sports

Delhi HC orders fresh examination for athlete barred from CRPF post due to tattoo

Sports

Arjun Maini, teammates secure P2 in Sp9 Pro AM Category at 24 Hours of Nurburgring

Technology

ISRO to launch navigation satellite with domestic atomic clock on May 29

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's Najafgarh records 46 degrees C for second consecutive day, respite likely soon

Sports

Shirgaonkar elected unopposed as President of India Taekwondo

Technology

WhatsApp lets users edit messages with 15-minute time limit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US