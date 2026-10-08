Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death at the age of 75 has left the Hindi and Marathi film industries mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive performers. The actor died on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His death brought an immediate wave of tributes from actors, filmmakers and people from different fields who remembered not only his remarkable performances but also his unique personality.

Nana Patekar was known for bringing a strong sense of realism to his characters. Whether he played a serious dramatic role, an intense character or a comic part, his voice, expressions and dialogue delivery made his performances stand out. His work in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Salaam Bombay! and Welcome showed his ability to move between different kinds of cinema. Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he became an actor whose presence could make even a small scene memorable.

Soon after news of his death emerged, several Bollywood personalities shared their memories of the actor. Akshay Kumar remembered his Welcome co star and spoke about the qualities that made Nana special, including his voice, intensity and honesty.

Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026

Sunny Deol also shared an emotional message, remembering their long standing personal bond despite never having worked together. He wrote, “Still can’t believe Nana is not among us. We never worked together, but we always shared a very special bond that went back many years. Fearless, full of life, he always did what he wanted to do. That’s how I’ll always remember him. Will miss you, Nana. 🙏”

Manisha Koirala, who worked with Nana in Khamoshi and Agnisakshi, also remembered him as a remarkable presence and a true stalwart. Usha Uthup described him as “one of the finest actors the world has produced” and remembered his sense of humour and golden heart.

Other members of the film fraternity, including Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar and Prakash Raj, also paid tribute to the late actor.

Shocking! Still cannot believe Nana Patekar ji is no more.For so many of us who came to Mumbai hoping to find a place in films, his journey gave us hope. He made you believe that your craft, your individuality and being true to who you are could be enough to make your own place.We have lost one of our finest actors.You will be deeply missed, Nana ji. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 8, 2026

BHAU . NANA SAHEB . INSANELY HONEST AND INTENSE. LOVE AND RESPECT FOR EVER . AUM SHANTI 🙏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) October 8, 2026

The tributes show why Nana Patekar occupied such a special place in Indian cinema. He was not an actor who simply fitted into the usual Bollywood image. His performances were often direct, intense and grounded in real human emotions. For many colleagues and audiences, that individuality became his biggest strength. His death marks the end of an important chapter, but the characters, dialogues and performances he left behind will continue to keep his work alive for generations.