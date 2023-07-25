scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tiffany Haddish refuses to be treated like 'wounded animal' after having 8 miscarriages

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 25 (IANS) Having gone through painful miscarriages eight times, the actress Tiffany Haddish opened up about the reason why she preferred to stay “in a cave” all by herself.

“I don’t want people saying, ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?’ Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds,” the 43-year-old comedian explained in an interview with The Washington Post, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During the chat, the ‘Like A Boss’ actress also talked about her eighth miscarriage.

She recalled talking to a nurse, “Well, I’m going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one.” She went on to say, “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”

Tiffany also weighed in on her starting a career in the music industry, revealing that she had been working on an album, which her longtime friend Snoop Dogg aims to release on Death Row Records.

About Tiffany’s move, Snoop said: “I watched her hustle, struggle to get to the top of the mountain. I watched her take a couple of hits and then find herself climbing back. Now music is another mountaintop she wants to try to climb.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tiffany unveiled that she is opening a healthful food market around the Crenshaw neighborhood in Los Angeles.

While discussing her Disney film ‘Haunted Mansion’, she said: “I’ve always dreamed of being in a Disney movie, and this is the biggest movie I’ve ever been in. But it’s not as important as the grocery store. I don’t know if movies change people’s lives.”

Miscarriage and career aside, the ‘Self Made’ actress gave her two cents on her breakup with Common.

Noting that the rapper called it quits through a phone call, she admitted, “It wasn’t mutual. It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’ “

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mastodon has child abuse material problem: Study
Next article
England's 'Bazball' approach can only be played on flat pitches, feels Ishan Kishan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

England's 'Bazball' approach can only be played on flat pitches, feels Ishan Kishan

Technology

Mastodon has child abuse material problem: Study

Sports

Philippines beat New Zealand to take first Women's World Cup win

News

'MI 7' director promises epic underwater scenes in next part of franchise

News

Neha Kakkar, hubby Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Dil Bechara’ blends trap genre with Punjabi feel

News

Christopher Nolan did not credit an approximate 80% VFX artists in ‘Oppenheimer’

News

Billie Eilish mourns death of childhood 'lifelong best friend' pet dog Pepper

News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to feature sign language for hearing, speech impaired

News

Richa Chadha feels like fresher while working on maiden international production

News

Pete Davidson 'to complete 50 hours community service' after crashing car into house

News

Henry Cavill gives his best in final outing as Geralt of Rivia in new ‘The Witcher' Season 3 trailer

Sports

Hockey India names 18-member men's squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Technology

Noise forays into smart ring category, launches Luna Ring

Sports

Playing in West Indies has its own challenge, happy with the way things went, says Rohit after series win

Technology

'Barbie' gets over 200K online, social media mentions in India: Report

News

Raja Kumari sings Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' title track in New York

News

Alia forgets Bangla lines after rehearsing for Kolkata event, Ranveer says 'exam ke time bhool gai'

Sports

Japan Open 2023: Prannoy to face Srikanth in pre-quarters, Aakarshi bows out (ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US