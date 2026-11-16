Tiger Shroff brings back a 2009 hit with Tenu Leke Jaana recreation, fans react to his high-energy dance

Tiger Shroff is set to revisit a popular Bollywood song with a new version of Tenu Leke Jaana. The actor recently shared a teaser of the track, which is a recreation of the original song from the 2009 film Jai Veeru. The upcoming version features Tiger alongside Ketika Sharma and is scheduled to release under the T-Series banner on November 18.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the new song’s dance and visual style. Known for his energetic dance performances and athletic moves, Tiger appears in a lively avatar, performing steps that combine fast movements with his familiar dance style. Ketika Sharma joins him in the track, adding a romantic angle to the visuals.

Tiger Shroff brings his dance style to a nostalgic song

The new version of Tenu Leke Jaana has been remixed by Therish. While the original song was released in 2009, the recreated version gives it a fresh musical arrangement and a new visual presentation.

The teaser focuses on energetic choreography, colourful visuals and romantic moments between Tiger and Ketika. The actor’s dance performance is one of the main highlights, with several movements reflecting his fitness and dancing skills.

The decision to recreate an older Bollywood song has also brought mixed reactions from music listeners. While some fans have appreciated the energy and presentation of the teaser, others have questioned the trend of revisiting popular songs instead of introducing completely new compositions.

One more chance ✨one more dance ✨⚡️🙏 #TenuLekeJaana Releasing on 18th Nov#TSeries @TSeries #BhushanKumar #KetikaSharma @musicbytherish #ShreyaJain #AnkanSen #SaahilKhan #ManishShunty https://t.co/EBOB3lwSpZ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 16, 2026

Joginder Tuteja shares his reaction to the recreation

Trade expert Joginder Tuteja has welcomed Tiger Shroff taking the lead in the recreation. He has also expressed his liking for the original song, making the new version an interesting release for those who remember the 2009 track.

Song recreations have become a regular part of the Hindi film music industry, with filmmakers and music labels often bringing back familiar melodies for a new generation of listeners. However, such releases also invite comparisons with the original versions, especially when the songs have a nostalgic connection with audiences.

With Tenu Leke Jaana, Tiger Shroff is returning to a familiar space where dance and performance play an important role. The complete track will be released on November 18 by T-Series, giving listeners an opportunity to compare the new version with the original Jai Veeru song.