Actor Tiger Shroff reportedly escaped unharmed during a shooting incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The firing took place around 7 pm near Pushpa Narsee Park, leaving a driver and a vlogger injured. Police have arrested 10 suspects as part of their investigation into the incident.

According to the available details, driver Firdous Ibrahim Baloch sustained bullet injuries to his hand and wrist. Vlogger Umesh Chauhan, 35, was reportedly filming nearby when he was shot in the chest and abdomen. He underwent surgery and is said to be in stable condition at KEM Hospital.

Injured vlogger receives support

Chauhan’s eight month pregnant wife has been by his side at the hospital. Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, also reportedly visited the injured vlogger to offer her support.

The incident has raised concerns about safety in the Juhu area, which is home to several Bollywood personalities. However, further verified details about the circumstances of the shooting and the intended target remain important to establishing exactly what happened.

Police investigate possible gang links

Mumbai Police have arrested 10 suspects in connection with the firing and are investigating possible links to the Lawrence Bishnoi network. Investigators are also examining whether the incident may have been connected to an earlier plan involving actor Salman Khan.

These possible connections remain part of the investigation and should not be treated as established facts. The motive behind the firing and the identities of those responsible for ordering it will depend on the findings of the police probe.

The incident has reportedly led to increased security precautions around the homes of Bollywood personalities. Further information about the suspects, the motive and the circumstances surrounding the attack is awaited.