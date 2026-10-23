Tiger Shroff’s team has shared a video showing bruises and pellet marks on the actor’s arm following the firing incident in Mumbai on October 18. The incident took place in Juhu when unidentified men allegedly opened fire at his car as he was returning home after playing football. The investigation is ongoing, with reports suggesting that the case has taken several turns.

Tiger Shroff’s team shares injury video

The video shared by the actor’s team shows bruises and marks believed to be caused by pellets on his arm. The caption accompanying the clip reads, “God is kind 🙏🏻”

The firing reportedly took place near Pushpa Park in Juhu on Sunday, October 18. According to initial reports, people had gathered in the area hoping to catch a glimpse of Tiger when the attackers allegedly opened fire. An autorickshaw driver was also injured in the incident and was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment.

Police reportedly arrested three suspects in Kota a day after the firing. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish what happened and how the accused reached the area.

Reports suggest attackers may have changed their target

A new claim has emerged in the investigation. According to a report by Lokmat, citing Mumbai Police sources, the accused allegedly told investigators during preliminary questioning that they had travelled to Mumbai to target another prominent person. They reportedly changed their plan after struggling to reach the intended target.

The report further claimed that the accused learned through Instagram reels posted by Tiger’s fans that the actor did not usually have police security around him. They allegedly viewed this as an opportunity to target him. These claims have not been independently established.

Crime Branch alleges link to Lawrence Bishnoi gang associate

The Mumbai Crime Branch reportedly told a court on Wednesday that the firing at Tiger’s car was allegedly carried out at the behest of Anil Pandit, described as an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to reports, investigators traced the accused through CCTV footage and by tracking a motorcycle allegedly used in the incident. Defence lawyers opposed police custody, arguing that the accused had already been questioned during transit remand.

The investigation is continuing as police work to establish the motive behind the attack, identify the roles of those involved and verify the claims made during questioning.