Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff survived a shooting incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, October 18. Following the attack, actress Disha Patani was spotted arriving at his residence to check on him. A video shared by paparazzi shows Disha stepping out of her car and heading straight inside without interacting with photographers. Her visit attracted attention because of her past association with Tiger.

Tiger and Disha were rumoured to have dated for several years, although neither publicly confirmed their relationship. They worked together in Baaghi 2 and the music video Befikra. Reports of their separation surfaced in July 2022, but the two reportedly remained on cordial terms.

What happened to Tiger Shroff in Juhu?

The incident reportedly occurred when Tiger was returning after playing football near Pushpa Park. Three men travelling on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at his vehicle. His driver and another person were injured, while Tiger escaped without any bullet wounds. Reports indicated that he suffered minor abrasions and was examined at Nanavati Hospital.

Sources at the hospital said, “Tiger’s driver sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand and may require surgery. The actor suffered minor abrasions, was examined and later discharged,”

Bishnoi gang operatives claim responsibility

Following the incident, alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility through social media posts and an audio message. The message also contained threats against people associated with Salman Khan. Police are investigating the claims and the circumstances surrounding the attack

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger’s residence, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contacted the actor and assured support

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of film industry personalities in Mumbai.