Fresh photographs of Tiger Shroff have brought some relief to his fans following the firing incident in Mumbai on October 18. Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar shared pictures of his meeting with the actor on Tuesday, showing Tiger without the bandages that were visible in earlier photographs taken after the attack.

The incident took place on Sunday when the Bollywood actor was reportedly leaving a football club in Juhu. A video that surfaced online showed attackers firing at his car from close range. Tiger reportedly escaped serious injury, although his driver and a fan standing near the vehicle sustained injuries.

Ashish Shelar shares Tiger Shroff’s latest photos

In the first photographs that emerged after the shooting, Tiger was seen shirtless, with bandages on his chest and left arm. Reports stated that he suffered minor abrasions, received medical attention and was later discharged.

Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society.Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery. ………….अभिनेता टायगर श्रॉफ यांच्यावर जुहू येथे झालेल्या गोळीबाराच्या भ्याड हल्ल्याबाबत त्यांची भेट घेऊन, प्रकृतीची विचारपूस केली.#Maharashtra #AshishShelar — Adv. Ashish Shelar – ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 20, 2026

Ashish Shelar visited the actor to enquire about his health and subsequently shared pictures from the meeting. He captioned the post, “Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery.” The latest photographs show Tiger without the bandages seen earlier, offering a fresh glimpse of the actor following the incident.

Eknath Shinde condemns the attack

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited Tiger on Sunday. Photographs and videos from their meeting at the actor’s residence showed him shirtless with bandages following the shooting. After meeting the actor, Shinde described the incident as “deeply concerning” and condemned the attack in strong terms.

“Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe,” Eknath Shinde said.

Police investigate the firing case

According to reports, three assailants approached Tiger’s car and opened fire on October 18 before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor reportedly arranged for his injured driver to receive medical treatment. Three people were subsequently detained in Rajasthan’s Kota and taken into Mumbai Police custody. On Tuesday, Delhi Police also arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Tiger’s team issued a warning against the circulation of AI-generated videos and false claims about the actor. The team said legal action could be taken against those spreading misinformation. The investigation into the firing incident continues as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.