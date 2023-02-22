scorecardresearch
Tillotama: 'Aditya can make you nervous with amount of homework he does'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Tillotama Shome, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming series, “The Night Manager”, reveals that the kind of homework her co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur does can make any actor nervous.

“Aditya can make you really nervous with the amount of homework he does. And that makes you work harder,” she said.

About working with Anil Kapoor, she said: “Anil Kapoor is not just physically youthful but has an appetite to engage with new currents and actors. His curiosity is humbling.”

Although she and Saswata Chatterjee had no scenes, Tillotama applauded the Bengali actor’s attitude and warmth towards his co-artistes.

“Saswata da and I had no scenes in this sadly, but he is the warmest. I had such a wonderful time working with Anand Potdhuke. Our directors Sandeep and Priyanka went above and beyond to keep everyone comfortable”, she added.

“The Night Manager” is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

aa/vd

