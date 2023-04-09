scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Timothee Chalamet does his own singing in Bob Dylan biopic, says director

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) Actor Timothee Chalamet is ready to play Bob Dylan on the big screen and he will be doing his own singing.

Director James Mangold teased his upcoming movie in a new interview with Collider during the Star Wars Celebration in London, reports Variety.

He was asked if the ‘Bones and All’ actor would sing and he answered: “Of course!”

The ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ director talked about the moment in time the film will take place, which he expects to start filming in August.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob – a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” he told the publication.

“First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”

Mangold added: “It’s such an interesting true story at about such an interesting moment in the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger to Joan Baez, all have a role to play in this movie.”

It was back in January 2020 when Searchlight confirmed the Bob Dylan biopic with Mangold and Chalamet attached.

At the time of the announcement, it wasn’t known if Chalamet would sing Dylan’s songs but it was known that he had started taking guitar lessons in preparation for the role.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
KJo posts cryptic note amid backlash over wanting to 'murder' Anushka's career
This May Also Interest You
News

KJo posts cryptic note amid backlash over wanting to 'murder' Anushka's career

Sports

Chukwueze the star as Villarreal beat Real Madrid

News

Jeremy Renner joins family on a motorised scooter as he recovers from injuries

Health & Lifestyle

Experts allay fears: It is Covid that triggers heart attacks, not vaccines

Health & Lifestyle

Kang red flags periodic boosters; 'can't blindly follow richer nations' (IANS Interview)

Health & Lifestyle

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity wanes: WHO SE Asia Chief

Health & Lifestyle

High BP in men in their 30s linked with dementia risk in their 70s

Health & Lifestyle

As Haryana Covid-19 cases see a spike, state pushes booster shots

Health & Lifestyle

K'taka health dept worried about poll rallies becoming super spreader events

Health & Lifestyle

Absence of vaccines in hospitals heightens Covid, H3N2 fears in Bihar

Health & Lifestyle

Two years on, lack of faith in vaccines is holding back 100% coverage

Technology

Substack links were never blocked: Elon Musk

Sports

Charleston Open: Jabeur advances to final with win over Kasatkina

Health & Lifestyle

Active Covid cases in UP cross 1000-mark

Sports

Dortmund return to winning ways, Bayern maintain lead in Bundesliga

Health & Lifestyle

UP mandates Covid testing of int'l passengers at airports

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni asked me to play to my strength, says Rahane after blazing fifty against Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni praises bowlers for 'special effort' in CSK's seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US