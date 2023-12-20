Wednesday, December 20, 2023
BollywoodNews

Timothee talks about Beyonce concert where he was seen with Kylie

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Timothee Chalamet says it was “great” to be at Beyonce’s concert, where he was spotted with reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

“That was great. Hard to be present,” the ‘Wonka’ star said of attending the Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in September during an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz.

Asked for his favourite concert-going experience of 2023, Timothee, drew a blank before Horowitz reminded him of the September 4 Beyonce appearance in Los Angeles.

“You went to Beyonce. That is documented, I will say that,” joked the host, as Timothee laughed and said, “That’s right.”

The concert marked the actor’s first public outing with Kylie Jenner, 26, after a source confirmed in April that the two had been “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

“I was actually surprised,” Timothee said of the concert.

“I’m not, like, Beyhive-level, but I thought I knew way more (songs). But I guess I know some of the more basic hits.”

Beyonce’s 2009 single ‘Halo’, he added, is one such hit. “ ‘Halo’ was a great, moody, 12-year-old head against the bus (window) song, reports people.com.

In a video shared on social media, Timothee and Kylie could be seen at the concert chatting, laughing and kissing while standing in a box.

Her sister Kendall Jenner also stood nearby. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, as well as her nieces North and Penelope, were among the many stars attending the Los Angeles stop of the Renaissance World Tour.

–IANS

dc/prw

