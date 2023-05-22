scorecardresearch
Tina Datta lends her voice for a sequence in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Tina Datta, who plays the role of Surili in ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, has lent her vocal prowess for a sequence in the TV show and enjoyed the process.

She said: “It was a highly challenging task for me as I had to balance multiple emotions simultaneously. I was pleading for help and crying, yet anxious about Shivendra’s condition. The only way to keep him awake was through my singing.”

She said: “Incorporating three to four different emotions into my singing was an incredibly challenging aspect. However, as an actress, it was equally fascinating.”

Speaking about how she is a music lover, she added: “There is power in music. A light tune can make you happy, a sad tune can bring you pain. I love listening to music on the go; it lifts my spirits and it makes me happy to sing along with the songs I like.”

“When this opportunity was presented to me, I was sceptical because I don’t consider myself to be a good singer. But I always want to try new things, so I am glad I can tick this off my list of things to do in the business of entertainment.”

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

