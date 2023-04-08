scorecardresearch
Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Tina Datta, who is gearing up for her upcoming new television show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, has opened up about facing differences in her initial days as an actor.

Going by the theme of the show ‘aam aur khas’ (common and special), IANS asked Tina, who gained the spotlight with her impeccable performance in the 2009 show ‘Uttaran’, if she has ever faced any such differences.

Tina said: “Yes, as an actor in the initial stages of my life ‘aam aur khas’… A newcomer compared with a senior actor, who has already been a part of the industry. Those differences I have faced. I have seen those hurdles and have gone through all of that.”

Her upcoming show, ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ is a remake of the popular Turkish drama Istanbullu Gelin (Bride of Istanbul) that will air on Sony Entertainment Television from April 10.

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ focuses on the human nature to resist change as it tends to create fear and the usual reactions to it are to either fight, or flight. It also stars Jay Bhanushali and Kitu Gidwani.

Does she believe that unusual pairing makes magical stories?

“Definitely, yes. I feel the same about chemistry. The pairing of Surili played by me and Shivendra by Jay. I feel the audiences will love the equation and chemistry too.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers
‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse
