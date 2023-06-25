scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tina Turner to be honoured at July 4 Fireworks Spectacular in NYC

By Agency News Desk

<![CDATA[

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) The late legendary singer Tina Turner, who is also called ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’, will be honoured at this year’s iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, during the ‘Golden Mile’ display, thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching across the East River to honour the ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ singer, who died in May aged 83.

Singers Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip and The Roots, and more will perform at the 47th annual event.

In a separate event, Tina is also being honoured by singer-actress Patti LaBelle during the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, CNN reported.

Patti LaBelle will take the stage to honour Turner, showcasing her incredible talent and capturing the essence of her legacy in a performance.

Tina won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artiste, having first been inducted alongside ex-husband Ike Turner in 1991.

Upon her solo induction, the Hall of Fame noted how she had “expanded the once-limited idea of how a black woman could conquer a stage and be both a powerhouse and a multidimensional being”.

Some of the most famous stars who have been influenced by her include Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae and Rihanna.

]]>

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nawazuddin to share screen space with Shehnaaz in new song 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'
Next article
Prem Sagar on ‘Adipurush’ dialogue change: ‘Nice to accept mistake and move forward’
This May Also Interest You
News

Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Project K’

News

Taylor Swift asks fans during Eras Tour to be 'kind and gentle' on social media

News

Father of 12, Nick Cannon is pursuing Master's in Child Psychology

News

A non-film critic's critique: 'Adipurush' is a minefiled of misadventures

News

Dancing to 'Scream': Britney Spears pays tribute to Michael Jackson in a recent video

News

Tesher reveals why his new song ‘Jacquemus’ is named after women’s handbag

News

Prem Sagar on ‘Adipurush’ dialogue change: ‘Nice to accept mistake and move forward’

News

Nawazuddin to share screen space with Shehnaaz in new song 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'

News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal they are expecting a boy

News

Akangsha Rawat calls playing Diti in ‘Shiv Shakti’ a challenging experience

News

'I exist because of you': Ajay remembers late father Veeru Devgan:

News

Lizzo explains the 'downside' of being friends with fellow pop star Adele

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin pens an open letter on the 40th anniversary of the historic 1983 World Cup win!

News

Aksha Pardasany captivated audiences in ‘Rafuchakkar’

News

Nikhil Kamath was the youngest in PM Narendra Modi’s 3-member delegation to the US!

News

Saswata Chatterjee: Deepika Padukone continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses

News

Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war

News

When Jaya Bachchan’s presence infused motherly energy on this film set

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US