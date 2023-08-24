TN govt grants tax exemption for Kakkan movie

Chennai, Aug 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu government has granted a tax exemption for Tamil movie, ‘Kakkan, which is based on the life of freedom fighter and former state Home Minister P. Kakkan.

The movie has been exempted from paying the liability of entertainment tax payable under the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act of 2017.

The Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in an order said that the exemption was granted after examining the request of Joseph Baby, the producer of the movie.

‘Kakkan, a Sign of Honesty’ is a biographical feature film based on life of Congress leader P. Kakkan, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community. Kakkan led an austere life like that of the Congress stalwart, K. Kamaraj.

The movie is produced, directed by Joseph Baby, who also plays the role of the central character, Kakkan in the film.

–IANS

aal/sha