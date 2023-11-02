scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘To the moon and back,’ says Kiara Advani to Sidharth Malhotra on first Karva Chauth

Kiara Advani celebrated her first Karva Chauth with husband, and actor Sidharth Malhotra, and the couple is shelling major love goals with their festive picture

By Agency News Desk
Kiara Advani to Sidharth Malhotra on first Karva Chauth
Kiara Advani to Sidharth Malhotra on first Karva Chauth _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Kiara Advani celebrated her first Karva Chauth with husband, and actor Sidharth Malhotra, and the couple is shelling major love goals with their festive picture. The lovebirds had tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

On the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, Sidharth dropped a picture on social media, wherein we can see Kiara in a pinkish red suit, with golden embroidery work all over it.

She kept her hair straight open, and completed the look with bindi, and heavy earrings while, Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta.

The photo shows Kiara performing rituals of the fast, and Sidharth is looking right into her wife’s eyes with a smile.

He captioned the photo as: “Blessed”, with a red heart emoji.

Kiara shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: “To the moon and back.”

Sidharth’s post was liked by Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Filmmaker Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. She next has Telugu film ‘Game Changer’ in her kitty.

On the other hand, Sidharth next has ‘Yodha’.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'I deserve love again,' says Selma Blair following 2018 MS diagnosis
Next article
Indian gaming industry to reach $7.5 bn by FY28, country has 568 mn gamers
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US