Tom Cruise getting close to woman 25 years younger to him

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been spotted getting close with a new love interest who is 25 years younger to him.

The ‘Mission Impossible’ actor, 61, has according to reports in the Daily Mail, been getting close to socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, who is the daughter of a Russian MP and ex-wife of a successful diamond trading oligarch, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The couple were seen dancing and getting close at a London Mayfair party, with onlookers describing Tom as ‘besotted’ with his dance partner. Another onlooker described the pair as ‘inseparable’.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Elsina, who is a former model, was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov with their bitter split hitting headlines in the summer. Yet it seems the model has now found love with Top Gun actor Tom, and the feeling appears to be mutual.

A source told Mail Online: “They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her.”

“He spent most of the night dancing with Ms Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women.”

The source added that Tom was asked by party guests for pictures and kept politely declining before the DJ reportedly had to announce that he didn’t want to have photos taken.

Elsina previously shared a $27 million home on the Wentworth estate in Surrey with her ex-husband as well as homes in London