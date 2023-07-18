scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tom Cruise urges AMPTP to hear out Hollywood strikers' concerns

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 18 (IANS) Although the SAG-AFTRA strikes have only gripped Hollywood recently, the strike combined with the ongoing WGA strikes have basically frozen the industry.

Many actors and directors too have lent their support to the strikes, with even Tom Cruise Zooming into a June negotiating session, urging the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to hear out the guild’s concerns.

As reported by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, apart from the guild’s concerns regarding the increasing role of AI in writing scripts and the reducing residual income, the ‘Mission Impossible’ star also wanted to urge the AMPTP to support the guild’s position on stunt performers.

Cruise also had some words for SAG-AFTRA representatives regarding the delicate position of post-pandemic theaters.

THR further added in its report, that SAG-AFTRA sometimes calls in performers during negotiating sessions to discuss issues of their specialisation.

Apparently, the guild concluded that Cruise’s point was indeed noteworthy.

SAG-AFTRA had a handful of proposals on the table concerning stunt professionals, including stunt coordinators and stunt performers, which the 160,000-strong union represents.

The union also sought to institute more guardrails on the use of generative AI in entertainment in its 2023 talks with studios and streamers, focusing on ensuring that performers give consent and are appropriately compensated when their performances are ingested into the technology.

However, the AMPTP failed to reach a settlement with the unions leading to the strikes, which began on July 14 as writers and performers began picketing at studio lots and corporate headquarters in New York and Los Angeles while putting their own work on hold.

This has frozen several big projects, including ‘MI8’, ‘Andor 2’ and ‘White Lotus 3’.

One of the biggest advocates of theatrical experience, Cruise’s thoughts on the industry’s path moving forward through its bunch of problems have long been closely examined and have been validated by directors and producers in the past.

The most recent example of this is when the actor fought against distributors to release ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ theatrically amidst the pandemic.

This was indeed a success for the star as the film grossed $1.4 billion at the box office and garnered six Oscar nods.

In addition to lobbying studios and streamers on behalf of SAG-AFTRA, Cruise is also said to have asked the union to consider allowing actors to promote their films during a strike given fragility of post-pandemic movie theaters, reminding his union that promotion matters to actors, too.

–IANS

anv/aa/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Virgin Galactic to launch 2nd commercial flight on August 10
Next article
Gajraj Rao says 'Trial Period' reminds him of Sai Paranjape's storytelling 
This May Also Interest You
News

Gajraj Rao says 'Trial Period' reminds him of Sai Paranjape's storytelling 

Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch 2nd commercial flight on August 10

News

New 'Haunted Mansion' trailer mixes gothic horror decor with family friendly comedy

News

Bon Jovi rock out playing classics alongside songs off of latest album 'Limitless'

News

Darshan Raval's monsoon track 'Lo Aayi Barsaat' is for those nursing a broken heart

Sports

Ashish Raman Sethi becomes first Indian boxing star to win Bangla Stadium Boxing C'ship

Sports

World Gatka body aims to include Gatka in Olympics: Official

News

Alia stuns in ombre-hued chiffon saree, channels KJo's quintessential 'heroine' look

Technology

Over 1K new crypto coins listed in market in 5 months despite tight regulations

Technology

Satellite to study ‘rainbow’ of X-rays to launch in August

Sports

PV Sindhu drops to world No. 17, lowest ranking since January 2013

News

Vijay Varma 'feels good' on playing a positive character after a string of negative ones

News

Vishal Mishra’s first song with T-Series ‘Hanuman Ki Bhujayien’ is a melodious devotional track

News

Fraudsters using Barbie, Oppenheimer to steal your hard-earned money, data

News

Anjum Fakih set to make her return to 'Kundali Bhagya' to inject fresh energy into show's narrative

Sports

'I'm Coming Home': Jasprit Bumrah shares video of bowling in nets, hints at his return to action

News

Kenneth Branagh to direct live action movie 'Gargoyles'

Technology

Scent dogs can detect Covid more rapidly, accurately than RT-PCR tests

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US