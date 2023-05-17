scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Hanks is talking about AI technology that could potentially make it possible for him to continue appearing in new films even after his death.

“What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, (is) I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come,” Hanks said while being interviewed on The Adam Buxton Podcast, reports ‘Deadline’.

Hanks added, “Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology a I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on.”

“Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by AI or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality.”

Hanks, who has reteamed with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for the movie ‘Here’, will most likely use AI technology for the project to de-age him. The actor pondered whether audiences would care if AI is used in films.

With the technology moving forward, Hanks says that Hollywood agents are already drawing up contracts to protect actors’.

“I can tell you that there (are) discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else’s being our intellectual property,” he said.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chris Gayle on 'Oh Fatima': Great song, great locations and a super collaboration with Arko
Next article
How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Just 2 points separate 7th from 11th
This May Also Interest You
Sports

How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Just 2 points separate 7th from 11th

News

Chris Gayle on 'Oh Fatima': Great song, great locations and a super collaboration with Arko

Health & Lifestyle

mRNA Covid vax beneficial 3 months after bone marrow transplant: Study

Sports

Sometimes, you have to back your skills, everything cannot be planned: RP Singh on Mohsin

Sports

IPL 2023: Had given up hope of playing cricket at one point, says LSG pacer Mohsin Khan

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala brings in ordinance to ensure protection for staff in health sector

News

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow feels her late dad speaks to her through numbers

News

Sara Ali Khan goes 'desi' for Cannes red carpet debut

News

Dimple Kapadia walked off the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' to take a flight back home

Sports

Govt approves foreign training, competition trips of four Olympic sailors

Sports

Dharamsala to host IPL after decade with 'rainproof' outfield

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks smoking hot in red dress poses with Lisa, Zendaya and Anna Hathaway at a Bulgari event

Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv extends contract with head coach Kattash for next season

Sports

Kudermetova beats Zheng Qinwen for semis at Italian Open

Technology

Musk hits at George Soros after billionaire sells his entire Tesla stake

News

Sylvester Stallone wants to chronicle his notoriety with reality show

News

Johnny Depp receives 7 mins standing ovation at Cannes for 'Jeanne Du Barry'

Technology

Meta starts beta test of 'members-only worlds' in Horizon Worlds

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US