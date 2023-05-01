scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate 35 years of marital bliss

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) While many people advise against sharing the journey with Hollywood star Tom Hanks given all his travel films have him at the receiving end of problems, his wife Rita Wilson would disagree.

The two recently celebrated a huge anniversary marking 35 years together since they tied the knot. The famous couple, both 66, took to social media to share a sweet snap of them together to mark the occasion, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Tom and Rita first met on the set of ABC sitcom ‘Bosom Buddies’ back in 1981, where they were just friends. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actor was married to Samantha Lewis at the time but divorced in 1987, after having two children together.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that he reunited with Rita on the set of ‘Volunteers’ in 1985 and married in 1988. The couple share two sons, Truman Theodore Hanks and Chester ‘Chet’ Hanks.

After spending over 35 years together, the couple achieved a relationship milestone over the weekend as the actress and singer-songwriter posted a photo of Tom presenting her with a cake.

–IANS

aa/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Erling Haaland equals record for most Premier League goals in a season
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Erling Haaland equals record for most Premier League goals in a season

Sports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore name Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey

News

Daler Mehndi’s ‘Koyalia’ blends thumri & hip hop music

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken his game to next level, says Rohit Sharma

News

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics from 'Murder Mubarak', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

News

Niall Horan reveals 'disgusting behaviour' that makes him 'hate' actor Jamie Dornan

News

Adah Sharma: Haven't shown Kerala in any derogatory light in 'The Kerala Story'

Sports

La Liga: Barca, Real Madrid back in action as Matchday 33 offers no rest (preview)

News

'PS: 2' mints Rs 150 crore globally in 3 days, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' crosses mark in 9 days

Technology

90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report

Technology

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets trolled over fashion line; Fans shocked at the price of Tshirts and jackets

News

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar's daughter makes debut as film producer

Dialogues

The Kerala Story Dialogues: Adah Sharma’s powerful dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Eli Lilly's diabetes drug also helps substantial weight loss

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia reported 1,400 HIV cases last yr: Report

News

Raja Kumari says budding artists should strike balance between music, glam

News

Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US