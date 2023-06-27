scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tom Holland impressed girlfriend Zendaya with his carpentry skills

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland has revealed how he wooed girlfriend Zendaya. The 27-year-old actor shared that he put his carpentry skills to good use to impress Zendaya.

He revealed that he impressed her by fixing her door, noting that now they’re “in love”.

Asked about being a “trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters”, he told UNILAD, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I love it. I made my mum’s kitchen table, I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad”.

He further mentioned, “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love”.

‘Female First UK’ further states that the ‘Spider-Man’ star previously revealed he was sent to carpentry school by his parents in 2014 after being stuck in “a bit of a rut” with his acting career.

Back in 2019, he told GQ magazine: “I think, personally, and this is me being very honest, I had just done a Ron Howard film, and I thought I was dog’s b*******. I was like, ‘I’ve just done a Ron Howard film. I don’t need to audition for stuff anymore.’ And it was quite the contrary. I basically got into this rut where I wasn’t, like, taking auditions seriously, and I just thought, I’ll get this job, I’ll get this job. And I didn’t. It was a bit of a punch in the teeth”.

“And my mum said, ‘Look, you’re not getting any work, so you need to go and have a plan B. I’ve booked you at this carpentry school in Cardiff. Six-week course. You’re gonna go, you’re gonna learn to be a carpenter’”, he added.

–IANS

aa/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Big B didn't count but 'gave some money' to a girl ‘wrapped in rough paper plastic’ selling roses
This May Also Interest You
News

Big B didn't count but 'gave some money' to a girl ‘wrapped in rough paper plastic’ selling roses

Technology

Webb makes first detection of key carbon molecule

Technology

Fintech company Lendingkart raises Rs 200 cr from EvolutionX Debt Capital

News

Ayushmann to perform in UK: ‘International tours give me opportunity to showcase my country to the world’

News

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura' to follow events of a reunion gone wrong

Technology

Zuckerberg announces new features coming on WhatsApp Business app

Technology

Meta introduces new parental control across Instagram, FB, Messenger

News

Manj Musik’s son Anoop has composed 'Shava' fusing Punjabi-English pop with afro beats

News

‘Gladiator 2’ to be filmed on huge scale, new photos reveal under construction Coliseum

News

Suhail Nayyar says 'delayed gratification' was used for filming 'Jee Karda' intimate scenes

Sports

India will look to win World Cup for Kohli, says Virender Sehwag

Technology

India likely to see 147 unicorns in next 5 years: Report

News

Kubbra on working with Jisshu Sengupta: He has this childlike fun ability

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's real-life look leaked

News

Adhura – Step inside the haunting corridors of a boarding school

News

‘MasterChef Australia 2023’ contestant Adi Nevgi wins judges’ hearts with pani puri

Technology

Netflix removes its basic plan from Canada market

Technology

Study identifies potential new treatment for liver disease

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US