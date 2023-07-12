scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tom Holland says Hollywood is not for him as it 'scares' him

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 12 (IANS) ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor Tom Holland, reflecting on his life in Hollywood, has said that while he really likes making movies, he doesn’t like the Hollywood life, adding that it is not really for him as the entertainment industry “scares” him.

According to Daily Mail, speaking on the Jay Shetty podcast, he said: “Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it.”

He added: “But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

The 27-year old ‘Uncharted’ actor said that he had seen many of his close friends lose themselves in Hollywood which has caused a strain on many of his personal relationships.

Elaborating further, he said: “I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is don’t lose yourself. I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

He also said: “I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it’s my friends. It’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs. Like, that is the stuff that makes me really happy, and that’s the stuff that I should protect.”

Talking about his relationship with his girlfriend Zendaya, he said that he likes to keep things as private as he can, as both of them feel that their relationship can move forward this way, as such he tries to distance himself from Hollywood.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mona Singh: Indian TV should get out of ‘kitchen politics, dying and coming back’
Next article
Ultimate Table Tennis: Chennai Lions face Puneri Paltan in season 4 opener (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis: Chennai Lions face Puneri Paltan in season 4 opener (preview)

News

Mona Singh: Indian TV should get out of ‘kitchen politics, dying and coming back’

Technology

EU approves Broadcom’s $61 bn VMware acquisition

News

Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' highlights the untold side of Punjab's NRI diaspora

News

Shiva Rajkumar oozes swag as he eats a whisky shot of pani puri in 'Ghost' teaser

Technology

AI can address high cost, poor patient experience in healthcare: Report

Technology

Google rolling out feature to let users negotiate time directly in Gmail

News

Paul King: Hugh Grant was picked for Oompa Loompas as he embodied their morbidly funny sarcasm

News

Vijay Varma as cop faces bullying from peers in ‘Kaalkoot’ first look

News

Alia Bhatt got ‘nervous’ for her style during pregnancy, shares ‘precious’ duty as mum

News

Raja Kumari wrote, performed the ‘King Khan’ rap for ‘Jawan’ prevue

Technology

MG Motor launches new EV with Autonomous Level 2 tech in India

News

Morgan Freeman contracts unknown illness, misses promotional trip to UK

News

Popular Korean, Turkish and Russian content to be aired on Hindi GEC Atrangii

News

New ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer sees Jamie Reyes battle Indestructible Man

News

Atlee on working with Shah Rukh Khan: I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of

News

Mouni Roy sent back from airport as she fails to show passport

Sports

Travis Head leapfrogs Smith, Labuschagne to achieve career-high no. 2 spot in ICC Test rankings

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US