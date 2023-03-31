scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tom Holland-Zendaya to Jeff Coons: Global celebs show up for NMACC opening

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) The who’s who of the arts and entertainment world, both Indian and international, gathered for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on Friday evening.

The Ambani family was in full attendance at the opening of Nita Ambani’s dream cultural project — Mukesh Ambani arrived with his daughter Esha, Akash Ambani came with wife Shloka Mehta, and Anant Ambani with fiancee Radhika Merchant.

The opening exhibition titled ‘Sangam/Confluence’ features the works of leading Indian artists Bharti Kher, Bhupen Khakhar, Ranjani Shettar, Ratheesh T., and Shantibai, and international trend-setters such as Anselm Kiefer, Cecily Brown, Francesco Clemente, Lynda Benglis, and Raqib Shaw.

The exhibition has been curated by Jeffrey Deitch and Ranjit Hoskote.

The second opening exhibition is centred around the world of fashion and history. Curated by Hamish Bowles, global editor-at-large, ‘Vogue’, and designed by Patrick Kinmonth and Rooshad Shroff, the exhibition will showcase Western couture inspired by India.

The Centre’s opening will also feature the expansive musical, ‘Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation’. Playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan has brought put this kaleidoscopic narration of Indian history and culture told through the Natya Shastra, the ancient Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts.

This performance boasts over 700 performers and will feature dance, music, and puppetry.

“Citadel” star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, who landed in Mumbai on Friday, along with their daughter Malti Marie, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (along with wife Anjali and daughter Sara) are attending the glittering event along.

So are Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, and Penelope Cruz, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin, and the internationally renowned sculptor Jeff Koons.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, dressed down in understated kurta and jeans, showed up with his children, even as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt amped up the glam quotient with their curated-for-the-occasion looks.

–IANS

aa/srb

Previous article
Novel drug offers hope for heart failure, sleep apnoea patients
Next article
ITF Mysuru Open 2023: India's Prajwal Dev upsets 4th seed Mukund Sasikumar to enter semis
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ITF Mysuru Open 2023: India's Prajwal Dev upsets 4th seed Mukund Sasikumar to enter semis

Health & Lifestyle

Novel drug offers hope for heart failure, sleep apnoea patients

Health & Lifestyle

Google AI-based tiny syringe to inject gene therapy, tumour-killing drugs

News

'Allah De Bande' seamlessly melds Sufi influences with soft rock

News

A.R. Murugadoss pens emotional letter before 'August 16, 1947' release

Technology

Quick Commerce sees 144% growth in mobile users in 2022: Report

News

Badrul Islam, Roslyn D'souza all set to play leads in 'Suhaagan'

News

Sharad Kelkar's 'work culture shock' moment with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

News

Cannes world premiere for Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of The Flower Moon'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with what she wears

Technology

New AI tool to forecast a solar storm 30 minutes before

Technology

Stop OpenAI from launching new GPT models: AI policy group to US FTC

News

'Bathukamma' song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai…' an ode to Telangana's flower fest

News

New twist in 'Anupamaa' saga: Anuj decides to call off the relationship

Sports

Wimbledon allows Russian and Belarusian players to compete as 'neutral athletes'

Sports

Shooting: Shahu, Shiva make the cut for the upcoming Baku World Cup

Sports

3rd T20I: Paul Stirling, Matthew Humphreys guide Ireland to 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh

News

Disney’s Sci-Fi adventure ‘Crater’ release announced

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US