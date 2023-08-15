scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tracy Morgan says he's been using Ozempic for weight loss

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Tracy Morgan, best known for his films such as ‘Cop Out’, ‘The Longest Yard’ as well as for his role in the series ’30 Rock’, has said that he’s been taking the Ozempic pharmaceutical drug for his weight loss.

According to People magazine, the actor-comedian during an appearance on Monday’s episode of ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’, was explaining how he goes to the gym every day at 10 a.m. when hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager complimented how good he looks.

He continued: “You’ve been working on your body and your health,” Kotb, 59, said before Morgan quickly responded: “No, that’s Ozempic. That’s how all this weight got lost,” he said. “I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!” Morgan quipped as Kotb and Bush Hager, 41, laughed.

When co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked if he was serious about using the medication for weight loss, Tracy confirmed he’s been taking weekly injections. “I take Ozempic every Thursday,” he shared. “It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”

However, Tracy Morgan is not the only actor to use Ozempic for weight loss in Hollywood. In fact, Ozempic, much like Botox, has become a rather popular drug among all the celebrities in the US, and even among common folk.

Ozempic, or Semaglutide as it is medically known, is a drug for diabetes and weight management and even de-ageing upto a certain limit. But it is very dangerous as it can lead to increased nausea, vomiting, hallucinations, night terrors, liver problems and even thyroid cancer.

According to E News, fellow comedian Chelsea Handler also had previously opened up about her experience with Ozempic, revealing that her “anti-aging doctor” prescribed her the medication without her realising it.

“I didn’t even know I was on it,” the actress noted on the January 25 episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’. She said, ‘If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.”

Amy Schumer and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi have also said that they’ve used Ozempic for weight loss or de-ageing but it made them so sick that they threw it out.

–IANS

anv/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
House-full show, tickets in black! 'Gadar 2' gets back 'good old days'
This May Also Interest You
News

House-full show, tickets in black! 'Gadar 2' gets back 'good old days'

News

'People who take themselves seriously fear they'll have no work tomorrow,' says Dibyendu

News

Five years of 'Geetha Govindam': Rashmika says she is still called 'Geetha madam'

News

Addinath Kothare learns Delhi diction for 'Bajao' character

Sports

Zimbabwe to tour England to play a four-day Test in 2025

News

Margot Robbie to receive generous rewards following blockbuster response to 'Barbie'

News

Yo Yo Honey Singh drops new song 'Soul' for all independent women

Sports

Ashleigh Gardner, Chris Woakes named ICC Players of the Month for July

Health & Lifestyle

Undaunted by ‘Autosomal Disorder’, Mumbaikar cracks Ironman-2023 feat in Germany

Technology

Dell fined $6.5 mn for selling overpriced monitors at discounts

News

Big B says 'eyes have been in aqua flow' after watching 'Ghoomer' twice

Feature

B-Town extends greetings on 76th Independence Day

News

Saira Banu celebrates I-day with memories of her 'Sahib' Dilip Kumar

News

Pooja Bhatt: ‘I am more fearless, shameless’ after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

News

Bickram Ghosh's 'Yeh Desh!' brings together musical luminaries under a single roof

Sports

A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none: Indian sportspersons extend wishes on 77th Independence Day

Health & Lifestyle

Dogs can sniff Covid-19 infections faster, more accurately

News

Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan!

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US