scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Transwoman contestant Neerja Punia will share her transformative journey on 'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’ will see the transwoman contestant Neerja Punia showcasing the grit and passion within as the show will continue to break gender biases and establish a benchmark for inclusivity.

She will be seen shedding light on the issues faced by transgenders in today’s society, including her transformative journey and its impact on one’s emotional, physical and financial well-being.

Neerja is a transwoman in her early twenties and a runway model from Haryana. She defeated societal prejudice by making it to the ‘MTV Roadies’ auditions.

Gang leader Rhea Chakraborty said: “This journey and your transition are emotionally challenging, and you need a lot of support from the people around you actually… jo zyadatar logo’n ko nahi milta (a lot of people don’t get the support).”

The gang leaders are eager to have Neerja in their gang as she shows strength, resilience, and the power to challenge stereotypes!

‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’ will air on Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

–IANS

aa/prw/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bayern Munich sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer on free transfer
Next article
Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Motie in West Indies' squad for ODI World Cup Qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Motie in West Indies' squad for ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Sports

Bayern Munich sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer on free transfer

Sports

BAI announces squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Health & Lifestyle

New stem cell-based therapy can repair damaged heart, improve function

News

Sasha Calle on playing Supergirl in 'The Flash': I think she's a different superhero

News

Chris Hemsworth eyeing potential collaboration with NTR Jr

Technology

Duolingo wins Apple Design Award for innovation in design

Sports

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur lead India's fight back with splendid partnership

News

Asia Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will available for free to mobile users of Disney+ Hotstar

Sports

French Open: Fernandez-Townsend beat Gauff-Pegula to reach women's doubles final

Technology

Jio working to grow fast Internet, digital services to remote areas in India

Health & Lifestyle

Common diabetes drug may cut long Covid risk by 40%: Lancet

Sports

Sri Lanka leave out Mathews, include Pathirana for ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Sports

French Open: Swiatek starts favourite against giant-killer Muchova in women's final

News

Sohum Shah on why movies, web series have greater reach than other artforms

News

Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh collaborate for 'passion project' romantic song

Box Office

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan -starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week

News

Selena Gomez shouts 'I'm single' while watching football game

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US