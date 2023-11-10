Travis Barker shares drumming video from hospital after welcoming baby with Kourtney Kardashian

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has shared a drumming video from the hospital following the birth of his baby.

Barker’s new Instagram Story showcased his drumming skills in the doctor’s office, reports ‘People’ magazine. The Blink-182 drummer shared the clip, days after he and Kourtney Kardashian Barker welcomed their baby boy.

In the video, the 47-year-old musician is seen playing on a snare drum pad, next to the medical equipment and the doctor’s station. As the video continued, followers and fans got a peek at the medical offices. Barker kept the focus on his performance, refraining from showing Kardashian Barker or their new baby.

After Kardashian Barker, 44, gave birth to her fourth child, it is reported that Barker is “obsessed with their baby boy”.

As per ‘People’, the drummer is also father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian Barker shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

The source told ‘People’ that Barker was “being amazing,” and noted how “he brings her favourite, healthy food to the hospital.” The insider added, “He makes sure she has everything that she needs.”

As for Kardashian Barker, the source shared she “is over the moon about her son’s arrival, adding, “Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end. She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now,” they added of The Kardashians star, noting that “she feels so blessed.”

