Tu Hai Meri Kiran Review | A Darr-ing dud

The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the title and watch the thriller packed trailer of Tu Hai Meri Kiran is Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Darr. The 1993 film gave Shah Rukh a distinctly different image and presented Bollywood with an unsettling take on obsession, alongside a love triangle that was unusual for its time. With Tu Hai Meri Kiran, director Karan Rawal attempts to explore similarly unconventional territory through a psychological romantic thriller. Adding to the curiosity is his decision to cast real life couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in conflicting roles.

The idea is intriguing, even if the territory is not entirely new. International cinema has explored mysterious telephone connections, communication across different timelines and relationships that take increasingly disturbing turns. Films such as The Call and Play Back have used telephone conversations across different years to build suspense and mystery. The Indian sci fi thriller miniseries JL50 also demonstrated how an unusual concept involving time travel can become the foundation of an engaging mystery. These are not necessarily direct plot comparisons, but they underline the challenge before a filmmaker attempting something unconventional. A great idea can generate curiosity, but it needs convincing storytelling to sustain it.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran begins on an intriguing note and manages to generate curiosity right from the word go. However, the initial promise gradually gives way to a narrative that struggles to make its characters and situations convincing. The characters accept the unusual developments around them with such ease that the audience is left wondering whether the director has missed an opportunity to extract the disbelief, excitement and anxiety that the premise demands. There are moments when the dialogues and expressions appear lifeless, further weakening the sense of mystery. Given the already patchy narrative, revealing more about the plot would risk spoiling what little intrigue the film manages to create.

Sonakshi Sinha as Kiran has delivered more assured performances in the past, but the finesse one expects from her is missing here. Her character needed to convey a range of emotions and respond convincingly to an increasingly complicated situation. Instead, the performance does not always provide the emotional depth that could have anchored the film.

Zaheer Iqbal as Samar, meanwhile, appears unconvinced by the very premise he is expected to sell. His individual scenes, as well as those shared with Sonakshi, lack the ease and conviction required to make their unusual on screen equation work. The fact that the two actors are a real life couple adds an interesting layer to the casting, but their personal relationship does not translate into the dramatic comfort or intensity the story requires. In a film where the performances are crucial to sustaining an already complicated narrative, this becomes a significant shortcoming.

The screenplay and editing add to the confusion. There is a sense that the narrator has something interesting to communicate but lacks the storytelling tools to convey it effectively. Scenes and developments do not always come together with the clarity or rhythm needed to sustain suspense. This is where the comparison with JL50 becomes relevant. The challenge with an unconventional premise is not merely to introduce an unusual idea, but to build a world in which the audience is willing to believe it. Unfortunately, Tu Hai Meri Kiran struggles to establish that conviction. What could have been an engaging psychological thriller instead becomes an uneven exercise in communicating an idea that seems stronger on paper than on screen.

Ultimately, Tu Hai Meri Kiran had the opportunity to carry the baton forward from Darr and attempt a distinctive take on unconventional storytelling. The comparison is not about expecting Karan Rawal to recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic performance, but about expecting a film with such an intriguing premise to establish its own identity and deliver on its promise. Unfortunately, it misses that opportunity. What remains is an unconvincing attempt at a great idea, one that raises curiosity at the outset but struggles to sustain it.

Movie: Tu Hai Meri Kiran

Directed by: Karan Rawal

Featuring: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab

Theatrical Release Date: 23 October 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 6mins